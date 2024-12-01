AJ: Mack's Last Stand

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown loves to talk, and he’s never been one of those coaches who quickly scoots from press conferences to avoid further questions.

He will stop, turn, listen, and reply. That’s Mack Brown.

So, when the Hall of Fame coach addressed the media Saturday following his team’s 35-30 loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium, he took no questions. A statement that lasted 15 minutes and 7 seconds came and went, and then Brown went. Walking off with wife, Sally, onto who knows where.



