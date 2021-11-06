AJ: More Than A Win

CHAPEL HILL – At first thought, it certainly was odd seeing North Carolina’s students storming the field after a football victory over Wake Forest.

It’s not like the Demon Deacons roll off the tongues of college football aficionados when diving into the sport’s deep history. And after a quick query of media that cover Wake, nobody could recall if and when it had previously happened anywhere at any time.

But never mind Wake’s tradition. The now said it was the No. 9 team in the nation and that UNC was a wounded bunch clinging to whatever hope this season had remaining. That was most especially the case when the Deacs led 45-27 midway through the third quarter.



