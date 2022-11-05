CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Saturday was supposed to be very special for Noah Taylor. It was a coming home, but not a celebration or sorts.

Taylor spent four years playing at Virginia before moving on to North Carolina last winter as a graduate transfer. He wanted a new experience with his Covid year, and he chose to become a Tar Heel.

In the 10 months since, Taylor became one of the more popular players on the team and best leaders. His season ended in the first quarter of a win over Pittsburgh last week, so Taylor’s anticipated return to Charlottesville wasn’t going to play out as he expected.

The experience was still special, though, because his coaches and teammates made sure of it. He was one of UNC’s captains Saturday, so there he was hobbling out to mid-field for the coin toss draped in Carolina blue. He shook hands with three former teammates while standing with two current ones. It was quite a scene.

“I am so proud of Noah Taylor,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after his team beat the Cavaliers, 31-28, at Scott Stadium. “It’s strange when you can have a transfer portal and guys go front rival to rival and play against their former team… We even asked him, ‘Do you want to be the captain, or does that shove it in their face that you left? You tell me.’”

Taylor wanted to represent his new team. The next honor was when Brown asked him to address the club in the locker room before the game.