CHAPEL HILL – Are Drake Maye’s daredevil days a thing of the past? Possibly so. If not, appearances suggest it's trending that way. The North Carolina quarterback has generated quite a buzz this season for his prolific play, launching himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation. But early in the season, the redshirt freshman may have engendered more reaction for his propensity to mimic the once-famed Flying Wallendas. A basketball player as well, and standing at 6-foot-5, the highly athletic younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke Maye went airborne a few times over the initial chunk of the season causing gasps among anyone with a rooting interest in the Tar Heels and beyond. So, when Carolina had the ball at Virginia’s 15-yard-line early in the third quarter of UNC’s 31-28 win in Charlottesville this past Saturday, Maye found himself tempted to spring into the air again. Only he didn’t.

In addition to ball security, the risk of injury is alo why Drake Maye isn't as daring as he was before. (USA Today)

“Oh yeah, I sure thought about it,” Maye said about his 11-yard run to the UVA 4-yard-line. “I told a (teammate) when I went back to the sideline, I said, ‘I thought I’d try to jump over both (UNC tight end) John (Copenhaver) and the guy he was blocking,’ but I figured that wasn’t smart… I think a couple of games ago, I definitely would have jumped.” Maye dropped back to pass, but with the pocket quickly collapsing, he stepped up and then took off. He raced toward the right sideline, and saw the block from Copenhaver that nearly opened a lane into the end zone. But the path was too narrow, and Maye went out of bounds. It was a smart play because the Tar Heels scored a touchdown on the next play when Elijah Green crossed the goal line. Maye’s decision not only helped his team, but showed progression in his decision making. “It’s so tough because he’s so competitive, and that’s his nature, and it’s hard to say if you’re going to score go score,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “If he would have dove for the end zone and scored, I would have understood. We’ve said first downs and touchdowns go for it. Any other thing, slide… “He’s much smarter and he’s going down much more.”

