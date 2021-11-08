Bacot Discusses Starting The Season, His Coach & Much More

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot was made available to the media Monday afternoon on the eve of the Tar Heels’ season opener to the 2021-2022 campaign.

Bacot fielded questions from the media about starting the season, first-year head coach Hubert Davis, some teammates, defense, and much more.

Above is the full video of Bacot’s Q&A session and below is the complete transcript of what he had to say:





Q: Have you seen an elevated emphasis on defense?

BACOT: "Every day in practice, that's one of the huge things we do is like a defensive execution series. We do a bunch of different defensive concepts, and we keep track of it. That's something we have a lot of fun doing too. We got a significant defense that we play this year, and most college teams don't play. I think the only other team that might do it is Duke since I've been in College. It's a lot of fun to be able to play that way."





Q: Is it a significant change compared to how Roy Williams did things defensively?

BACOT: "Yes, I would say so because we are playing more in the gaps versus denying. Also, the way we play ball screens is a lot easier on me as a big, and it will kind of allow me to be the quarterback of the defense and decide what the guards do. It's harder on the guards, but it's easier on me, so I love it."





Q: Do you understand how remarkable Hubert Davis' journey has been and how he ended up as the head coach of this program?

BACOT: "He talks to us about it all the time. His journey from when he was a little kid, and his uncle played here, just to now being the head coach. It's kind of crazy to think that him as a little kid coming in here watching the game to now being the head coach, just how everything came full swing."





Q: Do you guys ever talk about how Coach Davis is a UNC lifer and has UNC in his blood?

BACOT: "I think it just speaks on the whole program of UNC in general. UNC has such a strong alumni background and former players that we hire former players that went here. It says a lot about the program. You see a lot of programs going out and getting guys from other schools and other leagues. But us being able to keep it in the family says a lot ."





Q: With COVID last year, how excited are you and the team to play in front of fans in the Smith Center?

BACOT: "It's just so exciting. Being able to play in the Smith Center with so many fans it already gives us a ten-point advantage over other teams. For most players, it's hearing the crowd go crazy after you score, gives you an extra pump, and you just want to keep going and go even harder to impress the crowd and get that W."





Q: In what ways have you seen the returning players respond to Hubert's message after the Wisconsin game?

BACOT: "Being the first team under Roy Williams to lose in the first round was just something that wasn't a good feeling. It was something he(Hubert Davis) let us know about and let us know that's not the Carolina way. He told us, 'if you are not locked all the way in, you can leave' that was something that he told us. So coming in, everybody who came back wanted to be here."





Q: How do you feel different being a veteran on this team?

BACOT: "It's just kind of weird. I think about it all the time because I swear it feels like I just started College. Two years ago, me and Cole (Anthony) first got here, and now being a junior. It's kind of crazy to think about because people are looking at me like a veteran player. I've been embracing it. It's something to get used to for sure."





Q: Do you pay attention to the preseason award watch list?

BACOT: "Nah, it's just one day at a time. I really don't get into that stuff. I didn't even know until you just told me ."





Q: What kind of commitment have you and your teammates made to each other?

BACOT: "Our main thing is really wanting to win and not focusing on us personally, but focusing on us as a team. If somebody goes off one night, we are all just happy for the player. Not being selfish and being for the team, that's the main thing we got a lot of unselfish guys.























