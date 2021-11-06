Beleaguered Defense Rose Up At Just the Right Time

CHAPEL HILL – Defense was largely optional Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, until North Carolina decided to flex its muscles for a few series, allowing its prolific offense to do its thing in the Tar Heels’ 58-55 win over No. 9 Wake Forest.

After struggling for most of the game to stop the Deacons’ offense, the UNC’s defense made plays late when it had to, all without senior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, who was disqualified for targeting on the last play of the first quarter.

Through their first 11 drives on offense, the Deacs scored eight times and accounted for 510 yards of total offense. Those eight scores were six touchdowns and two field goals. Five of the drives were of 75 yards or more.

The Tar Heels (5-4) cut the deficit down to seven early in the fourth quarter, and desperately needed to get stops on the defensive side of the ball if they wanted to complete the comeback. Wake took the field with 11:22 remaining leading 48-41. That’s when UNC’s defense flipped the script.

On third down, junior safety Cam Kelly intercepted the pass, his second of the day, to set up the Heels in great field position leading toa score that tied the game.

“We just played hard,” Kelly said. “We played physical, our effort was there, and communication started getting there too.”