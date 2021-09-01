Carolina's Trio Of Transfers Welcomed With Open Arms

CHAPEL HILL – There might be a perception that North Carolina Basketball is this almost-forbidden universe in which precious few ever really experience it or are welcomed.

It is a unique club, and entry is extended to very few.

It has been and remains a special place among college basketball programs. Fabled, historic, and even international, Carolina is, after all, the place where Michael Jordan fine-tuned much of his amazing craft.

It has also been known for keeping things in-house, as transfers out of and into UNC have been rare. But times have changed, and transfers are a normal part of the collegiate athletics landscape, including at Carolina.

First-year coach Hubert Davis had a serious need when he took over for legendary predecessor Roy Williams, who announced his retirement on April 1. Less than a week later, Davis, who played at UNC and then 12 years in the NBA, was at the helm.

His need? Big men. And shooters.

So, he brought some into the program. First it was Virginia transfer Justin McKoy, then a couple of weeks later Oklahoma’s Brady Manek was on board. Two months after that, Davis welcomed Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia into the Carolina culture.

Three players 6-foot-8 or taller, and each of whom possessing an ability to hit perimeter shots and use much of the floor. Quest satisfied.

But maybe the perceived harder part might have been their assimilation into the UNC program and how the holdover and former players received them.

All has gone quite well, Davis said.

“All three of them have just been fantastic on and off the court,” the rookie head coach said. “Going into the summer, we looked at our team and just, ‘What do we want and what do we need?’ We needed versatile bigs. We needed more depth.