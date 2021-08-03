Cookout Fun: Whiffle Ball, Fellowship, Food & More

North Carolina hosted its annual Carolina Cookout on Saturday and around 35 prospects attended from the class of 2022, 2023, and 2024. Ten of the twelve UNC class of 2022 commits were in attendance with only Trevyon Green and Marcus Allen missing the event. There were several high-profiled 2022 targets, including Travis Shaw, Zach Rice, Andre Greene, Jr,, George Pettaway, and Benji Gosnell. The cookout attendee list can be found here. We have reported quite a bit on the cookout here at THI, but let's take a deeper dive into what the kids and their families did. Here is trip through the cookout.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbHdheXMgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGluIENoYXBlbCBIaWxsLCBhcHBy ZWNpYXRlIGFsbCB0aGUgdGltZSBhbmQgZWZmb3J0IGZyb20gdGhlIHdob2xl IHN0YWZm4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hNYWNrQnJvd24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoTWFja0Jy b3duPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0Rl d2l0dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfRGV3aXR0PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0pMaWxseT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfSkxpbGx5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19fYWxleHdoaXRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBfX2FsZXh3aGl0ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2RCRWJjWFVoSFYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kQkViY1hVaEhWPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlYXUgQXRraW5zb24gKEBCZWF1YXRraW5zb245KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlYXVhdGtpbnNvbjkvc3RhdHVz LzE0MjE2MTY1Mjk4OTI5NTQxMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVs eSAzMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

CLASS OF 2022

What are your thoughts so far on the twelve guys that are committed from the class of 2022? Randy Caldwell “I feel like everybody is buying into what Coach Brown is selling and I feel like we have the tools to make a run with this class. We're still recruiting some other guys that was at the cookout and we've been on them hard talking to them almost everyday.” Malaki Hamrick “I think the twelve guys we have right now are some dogs who know what they want, and know where they need to be put themselves in a great position on and off the field. Saturday was my first time meeting the recruits and those guys are awesome. I can’t wait to be there with such a talented group of guys who’s main focus is to get better and win.” Beau Atkinson “I think that the class is shaping up great and all the other players are really solid people off the field as well. We just need to secure a couple more of those highly rated players and we will be competing in championships during our time there.” Bryson Jennings “The cookout was good and I had a great time. The best part by far was meeting the other guys that committed.”

FOOD

It was the Carolina Cookout, so THI had to ask the attendees about the food. By the responses, it looks like the quesadillas was the hit of the evening. What was your favorite food there? Malaki Hamrick: Burgers Randy Caldwell: Quesadilla Zach Rice: Shrimp quesadilla Tad Hudson: Steak and cheese quesadilla Joshua Miller: Steak quesadilla Chris Culliver: Quesadillas Dylan Lonergan: Burgers Isaiah Shirley: Quesadillas Sullivan Absher: Bacon cheeseburger

CB Dre Bly pitching during the Carolina Cookout wiffle ball game (G2MSports (Instagram))

ACTIVITIES

Some of the best fellowship came in the activities portion of the cookout. The prospects also had photo shoots, which is always a big hit when kids are on campus. In looking at various videos posted by recruits on social media, cornerbacks coach Dre' Bly was very involved in the group’s wiffle ball game in the Koman Indoor Football Facility When asked who was the best player at wiffle ball Saturday, current class of 2023 commit Tad Hudson said, “Probably Benji Gosnell.” Gosnell, who also excels as a pitcher on the baseball diamond, helped his team to a state runner-up performance this past spring. The most important part is that everyone had fun. “Zach (Rice) and Travis (Shaw) were having a lot of fun,” Caldwell said. “The cookout went great and hanging out with the other recruits was one of the best parts.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGlmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGFy SGVlbEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUYXJIZWVsRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IPCfpKMg8J+kt+KAjeKZgO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMUtCUHZxbWRMaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFLQlB2cW1kTGk8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWkFDSCBSSUNFIChAb2RfemFjaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vZF96YWNoL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIxNjU4MzQz MDgxNDU1NjE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WHAT IF?