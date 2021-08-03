Cookout Fun: Whiffle Ball, Fellowship, Food & More
North Carolina hosted its annual Carolina Cookout on Saturday and around 35 prospects attended from the class of 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Ten of the twelve UNC class of 2022 commits were in attendance with only Trevyon Green and Marcus Allen missing the event. There were several high-profiled 2022 targets, including Travis Shaw, Zach Rice, Andre Greene, Jr,, George Pettaway, and Benji Gosnell. The cookout attendee list can be found here.
We have reported quite a bit on the cookout here at THI, but let's take a deeper dive into what the kids and their families did. Here is trip through the cookout.
CLASS OF 2022
What are your thoughts so far on the twelve guys that are committed from the class of 2022?
“I feel like everybody is buying into what Coach Brown is selling and I feel like we have the tools to make a run with this class. We're still recruiting some other guys that was at the cookout and we've been on them hard talking to them almost everyday.”
“I think the twelve guys we have right now are some dogs who know what they want, and know where they need to be put themselves in a great position on and off the field. Saturday was my first time meeting the recruits and those guys are awesome. I can’t wait to be there with such a talented group of guys who’s main focus is to get better and win.”
“I think that the class is shaping up great and all the other players are really solid people off the field as well. We just need to secure a couple more of those highly rated players and we will be competing in championships during our time there.”
“The cookout was good and I had a great time. The best part by far was meeting the other guys that committed.”
FOOD
It was the Carolina Cookout, so THI had to ask the attendees about the food. By the responses, it looks like the quesadillas was the hit of the evening.
What was your favorite food there?
Malaki Hamrick: Burgers
Randy Caldwell: Quesadilla
Zach Rice: Shrimp quesadilla
Tad Hudson: Steak and cheese quesadilla
Joshua Miller: Steak quesadilla
Chris Culliver: Quesadillas
Dylan Lonergan: Burgers
Isaiah Shirley: Quesadillas
Sullivan Absher: Bacon cheeseburger
ACTIVITIES
Some of the best fellowship came in the activities portion of the cookout. The prospects also had photo shoots, which is always a big hit when kids are on campus.
In looking at various videos posted by recruits on social media, cornerbacks coach Dre' Bly was very involved in the group’s wiffle ball game in the Koman Indoor Football Facility
When asked who was the best player at wiffle ball Saturday, current class of 2023 commit Tad Hudson said, “Probably Benji Gosnell.” Gosnell, who also excels as a pitcher on the baseball diamond, helped his team to a state runner-up performance this past spring.
The most important part is that everyone had fun.
“Zach (Rice) and Travis (Shaw) were having a lot of fun,” Caldwell said. “The cookout went great and hanging out with the other recruits was one of the best parts.”
WHAT IF?
What if the Tar Heels could land the uncommitted players there like Shaw, Rice, Andre Greene, Jr., George Pettaway, or Gosnell?
Malaki Hamrick
“It wouldl be the icing on the cake with the 21 class being so successful. Just some of the players who are already on the team, Chapel Hill is on its way to a natty. And I think players like Travis Shaw, Shaleak Knotts, and many more incredible athletes, who will take this 22 class to the next level if they commit.”
Beau Atkinson
“That would be huge. We are trying to compete at the championship level so we need a couple more of those high caliber players.”