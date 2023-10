<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

FLASH SALE: 50% off 1-year THI subscription & have a chance at winning 3 FREE tickets to the Miami-UNC game Saturday night.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

North Carolina’s football team is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are dramatically improved on defense, may have the best quarterback in the nation, and he’s surrounded by skill and a been-there, done-that coaching staff.

So, a question that started popping up this week in national discourse asks about UNC’s viability as a possible College Football Playoff team.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss that, as THI Publisher Andrew Jones was asked that question as a guest on a national radio show Sunday. So, we decided to discuss it here.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Sponsored by...

Underdog Fantasy has a lot to offer including their Pick Em Game. In Pick Em, you pick whether your favorite players will have a HIGHER or LOWER stat total in this week’s game for a chance to win big.

It’s so easy to play, just pick 2-5 stats of your favorite players and choose whether they’ll go higher or lower. You can 20x your money by going 5 for 5.

They also have a Best Ball Mania. If you think you know football, you’ve got to check this one out. This year’s Best Ball Mania has 15 million in total prizes up for grabs, with the winner taking home 3 million.

So sign up today with Promo Code HEEL and get your first deposit doubled up to $100.

Visit UnderdogFantasy.com or find them in the app store and don’t forget to register with my Promo Code HEEL to get your first deposit doubled up to $100.

Must be 18+ and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org.

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>