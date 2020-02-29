CHAPEL HILL – As the February dead period comes to an end, football recruiting for North Carolina will begin picking up some again.

Saturday ends a 26-day restricted period in which coaches were extremely limited with how they coud communicate with prospects, but that will change for UNC’s staff and the others in FBS, as they enter a quiet period from March 1 to April 15.

This means more contact allowed with prospects, thus Mack Brown and his staff can move on from the dead period, which fell in February for the first time this year. It put UNC in somewhat of a disadvantage, as the program has long taken advantage of using home basketball games as big events surrounding junior days.

Getting prospects around fans and in the environments at the Smith Center has always been a huge positive for the Carolina staff. The opportunity to see a UNC game is enticing to the kids, as well.

Brown’s staff did host a pair of junior days on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. More than 100 high school football players attended the Miami game in late January. Yet, Brown would have liked hosting another junior day on February 8, the day Duke and the Tar Heels played an overtime thriller in the Dean Dome.

“It hurt us in recruiting because we couldn’t have young guys at basketball games in February and that’s something that we’ve really used a lot,” Brown recently said during a pre-spring practice press conference. “We had a junior day for every basketball game on the weekend. So, from our standpoint we would have rather been able to work February.”





