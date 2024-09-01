Here is a statistical breakdown of UNC’s defensive performance including players’ grades:

UNC played 58 players, including five true freshmen: Aidan Banfield (started at left guard); Davion Gause (RB who played special teams); Jaiden Patterson (DB who played special teams); Malcolm Ziglar (DB who played special teams); and Zion Ferguson (DB who played special teams).

The Tar Heels lost starting quarterback Max Johnson to a season-ending broken leg with 3:02 remaining in the game, but still found a way to leave with a victory.

North Carolina is 1-0 after winning its season-opener, 19-17, at Minnesota this past Thursday night.

*20 Tar Heels played snaps on defense.

*Defensive grades: Alijah Huzzie 77.4; Amare Campbell 75.8; Jahvaree Ritzie 72.0; Power Echols 70.8; Kaimon Rucker 68.9; Jacolbe Cowan 67.2; DeAndre Boykins 62.4; Will Hardy 60.0; Kaleb Cost 59.4; Beau Atkinson 58.6; Tyler Thompson 57.7; Travis Shaw 57.5; Stick Lane 57.3; Kevin Hester 56.7; Jakeen Harris 56.2; Des Evans 54.9; Josh Harris 54.7; Tyrane Stewart 54.6; Marcus Allen 53.6; Caleb LaVallee 44.8.

*Tackles: Jakeen Harris 10; Echols 7; Ritzie 6; Huzzie 6; Rucker 4; Campbell 4; Cost 4; Lane 3; Stewart 3; Allen 3; Josh Harris 2; 1 each by Shaw, Atkinson, Cowan, and Hester.

*TFLs (7): Ritzie 3; Rucker 2; 1 each for Campbell and Cost.

*Sacks (5): Ritzie 3; Rucker 1; Campbell 1.

*Hurries (7): Rucker 3; 1 each for Cost, Campbell, Atkinson, and Lane.

*STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense – 22): Campbell 4; Ritzie 3; Echols 3; Huzzie 3; Cost 2; 1 each for Stewart, Shaw, Cowan, Rucker, Josh Harris, Jakeen Harris, and Stick Lane.

*Missed tackles (14): Lane 4; Jakeen Harris 3; Stewart 2; 1 each by LaVallee, Cost, Campbell, Allen, and Echols. Note: 11 by defensive backs.

Rushing Defense

*The Gophers ran for 78 yards on 33 attempts, which is an average of 2.4 per attempt. With five sacks for 24 yards, the other 28 attempts gained 102 yards, an average of 4.3 yards.

*The Gophers had one run that went for more than 10 yards, 8 of their 14 first downs came on the ground, and 82 yards came after contact.





Direction

*Jet sweep left: 1 attempt for 5 yards.

*Left end: 2 attempts for 6 yards (3.0 ave), with a long of 3 yards.

*Left tackle: 1 attempt for 7 yards.

*Left guard: 3 attempts for 13 yards (4.3 ave0, 1 TD, 1 first down, and a long of 6 yards.

*Between LG & C: 3 attempts for 19 yards (6.3 ave), 1 first down, and a long of 19 yards.

*Between C & RG: 3 attempts for 9 yards (3.0 ave), and a long of 7 yards.

*Right guard: 2 attempts for 7 yards (3.5 ave), 1 first down, and a long of 4 yards.

*Right tackle: 3 attempts for 5 yards (1.7 ave), 1 first down, and a long of 4 yards.

*Right end: 6 attempts for 13 yards (2.2 ave), 1 first down, and a long of 8 yards.

*QB sneak: 2 attempts for 3 yards, 1 TD, 2 first downs.

*QB scramble: 2 attempts for 15 yards (7.5 ave), 1 first down, and a long of 9 yards.





Pass Defense

*Minnesota QB Max Brosmer was 13-for-21 with 166 yards and no TDs or INTs, he had one drop, one throw away, was sacked five times, scrambled once, had one pass batted, and an NFL rating of 78.6.

*Brosmer dropped back 12 times when blitzed and was 3-for-7 with 8 yards, 2 first downs, 1 drop, 1 throw away, 4 sacks, 1 scramble, and an NFL rating of 50.3.

*Brosmer dropped back 8 times when under pressure and was 1-for-3 with 19 yards, 2 first downs, one throw away, one batted pass, 1 scramble, 5 sacks, and an NFL rating of 56.3.

*Brosmer was 1-for-3 with 1 yard on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

*Brosmer was 10-for-10 with 103 yards on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.

*Brosmer was 2-for-6 with 40 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.

*Brosmer did not attempt any passes 20 or more yards downfield.





Coverage

*Cost was targeted 4 times allowing 2 catches for 28 yards with a long of 20 yards.

*Stewart was targeted 3 times allowing 3 catches for 47 yards with a long of 20 yards.

*Huzzie was targeted 3 times allowing 2 catches for 2 yards, with a PBU, and a long of 4 yards.

*Harris was targeted 3 times allowing 3 catches for 21 yards, with a long of 9 yards.

*Lane was targeted 2 times allowing 1 catch for 11 yards.

*LaVallee was targeted 1 time allowing 1 catch for 19 yards.

*Allen was targeted 1 time allowing 1 catch for 16 yards. Note: The two PIs don’t count as targets.

*Campbell was targeted 1 time allowing no catches.

*Rucker was targeted 1 time allowing no catches.





*Many numbers and all grades are courtesy of PFF.