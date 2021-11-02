Emery Simmons, Kristian Varner Enter Transfer Portal

A source close to the situation has confirmed to THI that junior wide receiver Emery Simmons and sophomore defensive lineman Kristian Varner have entered the transfer portal.

Simmons has started going back to the middle of last season, but did not receiver any offensive snaps in the 44-34 loss at Notre Dame this past weekend. He has just 11 receptions on the season for 243 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Simmons caught 15 passes for 201 yards and a score. For his UNC career, Simmons, who if from Fayetteville, NC, caught 30 passes for 516 yards and three touchdowns.

Varner, who is from Hiram, GA, played in three games last season and did not get into a game this fall. UNC indicated he was dealing with some injury issues since the start of the season.

The two players entering the portal bring the number to five Tar Heels in the last two weeks. Wide receiver Khafre Brown, running back Josh Henderson, and defensive tackle Clyde Pinder entered the portal during that span as well.



