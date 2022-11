Hubert Davis was glad to get an opening night win over a scrappy UNC-Wilmington squad. But admittedly, the affair was far from a masterpiece.

The Tar Heels mustered just 69 points in the 13-point victory. They only made a pair of three-pointers, and their four assists was the lowest total for any North Carolina team since 1980. This wasn't what was expected from the preseason No. 1 team who quite often can be as explosive with the basketball as any squad in the country.

So what happened? is there reason for concern? Is this a foreshadowing of things to come or simply just a blip that can be overcome?

Let's address the questions and more in today's Film Review.