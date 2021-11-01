Getting To Know Carolina's Hoops Opponents -Part III

************************************************************************************* THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now! Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo cide HUBERT21 *******************************************************************************************

With North Carolina’s basketball season almost here, THI continues a series taking a healthy look at each of the Tar Heels’ nonconference opponents for the 2021-22 campaign. UNC has 11 non-ACC games, but we will focus on 12 teams in this series, since the Heels will play one of two clubs in their second game at the Mohegan Sun in November. The series is broken into four parts, with three opponents featured in each segment. We will go in chronological order. Here is our third installment:

UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Date: Nov. 23, 2021 Head coach: Mike Morrell (Entering year four as head coach of the program) 2020-21 Record: 10-10 overall, 9-5 Big South 2021 Postseason: Lost in the first round of the Big South tournament to Longwood Returning starters: Jamon Battle, 6-5, Jr. F (8 PPG, 3.7 RPG,); Evan Clayborne, 6-6, Gr. F (7.7PPG, 6.2 RPG,1.7 BPG); Tajion Jones, 6-5, R-Sr. G (15.9 PPG, 4 RPG, All-Big South second team); LJ Thorpe, 6-5, R-Sr. F (11.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3 APG); Other key returners: Trent Stephney, 6-2, So. G (9.5 PPG,3.3RPG, 3.1 APG); Coty Jude, 6-9 Sr. F (7.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG) Transfers: Drew Pember, 6-10, Jr. C (scored two points on the season at Tennessee); Quay Kimble, 5-10, Gr. PG (11 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 5.3 APG at DIV. II Lees-McRae); Jordan Hairston, 6-0, So. G (5.8 PPG, 2 RPG, 2 APG at Texas A&M Corpus Christi) Key stats: Last season, Asheville averaged 73.4 points per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field, and averaging a league-high making 8.9 threes per game in conference action. Keynotes: The Bulldogs had less than an optimal end to the 2020-21 season after the program had to shut down for the entire month of February due to COVID-19. Most recent meeting: Nov. 13, 2011 All-time series: UNC leads 6-0 Preseason projection: UNC Asheville was voted to finish third in the Big South this season. Asheville’s primary strength: “I really like our group we have a lot coming back. We’re old which is the first time we’ve really been able to say that since I’ve been here as the head coach going into my fourth year. We really like our group, we got two guys on the preseason All-Leauge Team which obviously speaks to the careers they’ve had, and the year they had last year. To put it mildly, we’re very excited about our group.” - Head Coach Mike Morrell Asheville’s primary weakness: While Mike Morrell brings in what he says is one of the more talented teams he’s coached this year he will go up against his toughest schedule yet. “I think it's a really challenging schedule. Scheduling every year is tough, but this year’s schedule is more challenging than usual.” (UNCA also plays in the same conference as Winthrop who went 20-1 last season)- Head Coach Mike Morrell “Mike Morrell has a really good team, but the CAA will be really good this year, and their non-conference schedule is a gauntlet”- Mid Major Hoops

Michigan Wolverines

Date: Dec. 1, Chapel Hill, NC Head coach: Juwan Howard (Entering year three as head coach of the program) 2020-21 Record: 23-5 overall, 14-3 Big Ten 2021 Postseason: Lost in the elite 8 of the NCAA tournament to UCLA Returning starters: Eli Brooks,6-1, Gr. G (9.5 PPG,3.1 RPG, 3.1 APG); Hunter Dickinson,7-1, So. C (14.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.4 BPG) Other key returners: Brandon Johns,6-8, Sr. F (4.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG); Terrance Williams II, 6-7, So. F(1.9 PPG, 2.2 RPG); Transfers: DeVante’ Jones, 6-1, Gr. PG (19.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 2.9 APG at Coastal Carolina) Possible impact freshmen: Moussa Diabate,6-11, Fr. F (5-star prospect, No.25 nationally, No. 5 PF); Caleb Houstan,6-8, Fr. G/F (5-star prospect, No.8 nationally, No. 1 SF); Frankie Collins,6-1, Fr. PG (4-star prospect, No.52 nationally, No. 9 PG); Kobe Bufkin, 6-4, Fr. G (4-star prospect, No.51 nationally, No. 12 SG) Isaiah Barnes, 6-7, Fr. G (4-star prospect, No. 105 nationally, No. 28 SG) Key stats: Last season the Wolverines shot 48.2% from the field, shot 38.1% from three, and knocked down 77% of their free throws. Keynotes: Michigan will rely on talented freshman and potential lottery pick Caleb Houstan to replace the production of former Wolverines forward Franz Wagner (8th pick in 2021 NBA draft). Most recent meeting: Nov. 28, 2019 All-time series: The all-time series is tied 4-4 Preseason projection: Michigan was voted to win the Big Ten by the media. The Wolverines were also ranked No.6 in the AP preseason poll. Michigan’s primary strength: "At the onset, we need to talk about what Michigan returns from last season. Dickinson and Johns are proven players upfront, Terrance Williams has shown some potential on the wing, and Eli Brooks returns in the backcourt. Even if that’s a limited group, having two All-Big Ten caliber options and a talented 2020 recruit is a great place to start. Simply put, when a player like Brooks is an “afterthought,” you get some perspective on the talent here. Michigan's Primary weakness: "If there’s one clear weakness with Michigan’s team this season, it’s the significant turnover from last season. The Wolverines lost three starters and its two best bench players from last season. Even if you love Michigan’s returners and its culture, that’s a ton of contributions walking out the door. For perspective, that’s 66 percent of minutes from the Big Ten Tournament game Michigan played against Maryland last March. Obviously, that’s a lot walking out the door. -Thomas Beindit, BT Powerhouse

Elon Phoenix