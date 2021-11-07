Getting To Know Carolina's Hoops Opponents -Part IV

************************************************************************************* THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now! Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo code HUBERT21 ******************************************************************************************



With North Carolina’s basketball season almost here, THI concludes our series taking a healthy look at each of the Tar Heels’ nonconference opponents for the 2021-22 campaign. UNC has 11 non-ACC games, but we will focus on 12 teams in this series, since the Heels will play one of two clubs in their second game at the Mohegan Sun in November. The series is broken into four parts, with three opponents featured in each segment. We will go in chronological order. Here is our fourth installment:

Furman Paladins

Date: Dec. 14, 2021 Head coach: Bob Richey (Entering year five as head coach of the program) 2020-21 Record: 16-9overall, 10-5 Southern 2021 Postseason: Lost in the first round of the Big South tournament to Longwood Returning starters: Mike Bothwell, 6-3, Sr. G (15.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG,2.9 APG); Alex Hunter, 5-11, Sr. G (11.1PPG, 3.6 RPG,3.6 APG); Jalen Slawson, 6-7, Sr. F (8.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG,); Other key returners: Garret Hien, 6-9, So. F (4.2 PPG, 2.4RPG, 1 APG) Jaylon Pugh, 6-0, Sr. G (3.9 PPG, 40.5% from 3) Jonny Lawrence, 6-10, So. F (2.7, 1.4 RPG, 41.7% from 3) Transfers: Conley Garrison, 6-1, Gr. G (17.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4 APG at Div II. Drury University) Key stats: Last season Furman shot 48.7% from the field, made nearly ten three-pointers per game, and dished out 15.6 assists per game. Keynotes: Furman was an efficient offensive team last season, ranking in the top 20 in field goal percentage, field goals made,2 point percentage, three-pointers made, and assist. Most recent meeting: Sep. 16, 2006 All-time series: UNC leads 5-1 Preseason projection: Furman was voted to finish second in the SoCon Furman’s primary strength: “Furman has been the model of consistency under Coach Bob Richey. During the last four years, the Paladins have gone 51-18 in Southern Conference play and finished second or third in each season. While losing Noah Gurley to Alabama and Clay Mounce to the professional ranks leaves a couple of big holes, Furman still has an experienced roster that will again be right in the mix for a conference title.” -Joel Welser College Sports Madness. Furman’s Primary weakness: “Coach Bob Richey will need to find some consistent pieces to build around Bothwell, Hunter, and Slawson, but there are some experienced options and some younger options with a lot of potential. If those pieces can step up, Furman can finally turn those second and third-place finishes into a first-place finish”. -Joel Welser College Sports Madness

UCLA Bruins

Date: Dec. 18, Chapel Hill, NC Head coach: Mick Cronin (Entering year three as head coach of the program) 2020-21 Record: 22-10 overall, 13-6 Pac 12 2021 Postseason: Lost in the final 4 of the NCAA Tournament to Gonzaga Returning starters: Jules Bernard, 6-7, Sr. G (10.3 PPG,5.1 RPG, 1.6 APG); Tyger Campbell, 5-11, Jr. PG (10.4 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 5.4 APG); Jaime Jaquez, 6-7, Jr. F (12.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.7 APG); Johnny Juzang, 6-7, Jr. G (16 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.6 APG) Cody Riley, 6-9, Sr. F (10 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.3 APG) Other key returners: David Singleton, 6-4, Sr. F (4.7 PPG, 1.7 RPG); Jake Kyman, 6-7, Jr. F (3PPG, 1 RPG); Jaylen Clark, 6-5, So. G (2.5 PPG 2.4 RPG) Mac Etienne, 6-10, R-Fr. C (2.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG) Transfers: Myles Johnson, 6-10, Sr. C (8 PPG,8.5 RPG, 2.4 BPG at Rutgers) Possible impact freshmen: Peyton Watson,6-7, Fr. F (5-star prospect, No.12 nationally, No. 3 SF); Will Mcclendon,6-4, Fr. G (4-star prospect, No.44 nationally, No. 9 SG); Key stats: Last season, the Bruins shot 46.1% from the field, shot 37.2% from three, and averaged 73.4 points per game. Keynotes: Mick Cronin said the Bruins allowed opponents to shoot 50% from inside the arc last season. Rutgers transfer Myles Johnson who owns a 7-foot-7 wingspan and averaged 2.4 blocks per game last season, will help UCLA’s defense this season. Most recent meeting: Dec. 21, 2019 All-time series: UNC leads 6-1 Preseason projection: UCLA was voted to win the Pac 12 by the media. The Bruins were also ranked No.2 in the AP preseason poll. UCLA’s primary strength: “Obviously, we have the obvious reasons to be hopeful when you have your starting five back from a team that went to the Final Four but not just that—we have everybody from that team back, including our non-scholarship guys. To be able to add Will (McClendon)—obviously, he’s hurt, it’s unfortunate, but Peyton(Watson) and Myles (Johnson)with that group, you’ve got a lot of optimism”- Head Coach Mick Cronin. UCLA’s Primary weakness: “It should obviously go without saying that the Bruins have the potential to be one of the best teams in college basketball in 2021-22. Few teams enjoyed as extensive of a successful March Madness resurgence as UCLA did, but the Bruins’ fortune makes it easy to forget that the Bruins also suffered some glaring missteps last season – including early-season struggles against San Diego State and Pepperdine and the four-game losing streak to end the regular season and the Pac-12 Tournament. What adds additional concern is the fact that, for all intents and purposes, the Bruins’ roster is essentially the same as last season’s – with Johnson, Watson, and McClendon as the lone newcomers. Whether the Bruins can be consistent throughout the regular season and not falter during the Pac-12 Tournament has yet to be seen” - Benjamin Zacher, Busting Brackets.

Appalachian State Mountaineers