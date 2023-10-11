Heels Remaining Potent While Also Chewing Clock
CHAPEL HILL – In a commanding victory over Syracuse, the Tar Heels' performance on both sides of the ball left fans buzzing. Yet, it was the offense's measured approach that not only lit up the scoreboard but also provided a crucial assist to the resolute UNC defense.
Last year, North Carolina Coach Mack Brown often lamented, "We scored too fast." The concern was valid - quick scoring drives often left the Tar Heels' defense with little time to rest, allowing opponents to find their offensive rhythm.
However, against a formidable Syracuse team, UNC's offense exhibited patience and control that would make any coach proud.
In the first half alone, the Tar Heels embarked on five drives, each lasting a minimum of nine plays, with three of them stretching to an impressive 12 plays or more. This calculated approach translated into an average time of possession of 4:07 for UNC. Meanwhile, Syracuse's offense was stifled by UNC's tenacious defense, managing a mere 71 yards and punting four consecutive times, with each drive averaging just four plays.
While the Tar Heels' defense undeniably dominated the first half, the offense played a crucial role as the unsung 12th man for the defense. At halftime, UNC had amassed an impressive 424 total yards compared to Syracuse's paltry 71. UNC's offense had run an astounding 59 plays, dwarfing Syracuse's 22.
“I think that’s the most dominant performance I've seen in the first half in a long time,” Brown said afterward.
As the game moved into the second half, the Tar Heels' defense continued its impressive performance, allowing only one scoring drive out of nine attempts and forcing two turnovers, including interceptions by Alijah Huzzie and Amare Campbell. UNC's defense held Syracuse to a mere 129 passing yards and 92 rushing yards, limiting them to just seven points, their lowest point total of the season.
UNC's offense continued to support its defensive counterparts, embarking on two more scoring drives of 10 or more plays, including a marathon 17-play drive that consumed 8 minutes. These sustained drives not only padded the Tar Heels' lead but also gave the defense valuable time to recuperate on the sidelines.
In the end, UNC's dominance was evident, both in the scoreline and the time of possession, with a commanding 37:16 to Syracuse's 22:44. UNC also ran 97 plays to Syracuse's 51.
“We played great ball on defense, only gave up one touchdown, held them to about 200 yards total offense,” senior linebacker Cedric Gray said. “Our offense played great, 400 something yards passing, 200 something yards rushing. It was a complete game all the way around, offense and defense. I'm proud of the way we played."
With this impressive win, UNC moved to a flawless 5-0 record, while Syracuse falls to 4-2. The Tar Heels now prepare for a monumental clash against the #25 ranked team in the nation, Miami, in a highly anticipated ACC showdown next Saturday.
Tomari Fox, a veteran leader on the Tar Heels' defense, emphasized the importance of a well-rested defense.
"We have a good rotation going on defense, pretty deep on every spot,” he said. “But us being able to have an extra breather and gives us a little extra time on the sideline to regroup."
In this dominant victory, UNC's offense showcased not only its firepower but also its understanding of the importance of patience and clock management. As the Tar Heels continue their season, their disciplined approach on both sides of the ball could prove to be a recipe for success.