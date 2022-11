North Carolina’s defense didn’t have a great day Saturday in Charlottesville, but it did enough again to help the Tar Heels earn a 31-28 victory at Virginia.

UVA totaled its most yards (418) versus a Power 5 opponent, first downs (25), and points. It was also much more efficient than the norm scoring in the red zone (four-for-four), and converting first downs (7-for-13).

The Tar Heels, however, forced a key turnover, and limited UVA to one for its last four on third down in the win.