Inside The Offense: UNC’s Win Over No. 9 Wake Forest

North Carolina’s offense kept grinding and grinding and it eventually paid off Saturday, as the Tar Heels outlasted No. 9 Wake Forest, 58-55, after overcoming an 18-point deficit in the third quarter.

UNC ran for 330 yards and used a 31-3 explosion to take a 10-point lead on the Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 while Wake dropped to 8-1.

Here is our deep dive into Carolina’s offensive performance:



