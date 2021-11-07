 TarHeelIllustrated - Inside The Offense: UNC’s Win Over No. 9 Wake Forest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-07 11:26:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside The Offense: UNC’s Win Over No. 9 Wake Forest

THI takes a deep dive into how the Tar Heels performed on offense in Saturday's win over Wake Forest.
THI takes a deep dive into how the Tar Heels performed on offense in Saturday's win over Wake Forest. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

*************************************************************************************

THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!

Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo code HUBERT21

******************************************************************************************


North Carolina’s offense kept grinding and grinding and it eventually paid off Saturday, as the Tar Heels outlasted No. 9 Wake Forest, 58-55, after overcoming an 18-point deficit in the third quarter.

UNC ran for 330 yards and used a 31-3 explosion to take a 10-point lead on the Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 while Wake dropped to 8-1.

Here is our deep dive into Carolina’s offensive performance:


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}