North Carolina’s offense did it again Saturday, helping the Tar Heels overcome a second-half deficit leading to the team’s fifth consecutive victory by defeating Virginia, 31-28, in Charlottesville.

UNC scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half, and then held off the Cavaliers late, improving to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. UNC is also now 5-0 on the road this season.

One more win and the Tar Heels clinch the ACC Coastal Division title.