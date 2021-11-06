 TarHeelIllustrated - Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Wake Forest 58-55
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 16:37:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Wake Forest 58-55

THI Staff
THI Staff

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina made a furious fourth quarter comeback and out scored Wake Forest 24 to take a 58-55 win in Kenan Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Ty Chandler ran 213 yards with four touchdowns and Sam Howell became UNC’s all-time leader in total offense.

The Tar Heels improve to 5-4 on the season while Wake Forest drops to 8-1.

Here is what Sam Howell, Cam Kelly, Cedric Gray, Power Echols, and Ty Chandler had to say about the game.

