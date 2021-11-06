Locker Room Report: UNC Beats Wake Forest 58-55
*************************************************************************************
THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!
Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo code HUBERT21
******************************************************************************************
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina made a furious fourth quarter comeback and out scored Wake Forest 24 to take a 58-55 win in Kenan Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Ty Chandler ran 213 yards with four touchdowns and Sam Howell became UNC’s all-time leader in total offense.
The Tar Heels improve to 5-4 on the season while Wake Forest drops to 8-1.
Here is what Sam Howell, Cam Kelly, Cedric Gray, Power Echols, and Ty Chandler had to say about the game.