Longo & Bateman On Their Units, Notre Dame Game & More

Here are videos of their entire press conferences along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

This week, Phil Longo and Jay Bateman got plenty of questions stemming from the 44-34 loss at Notre Dame over the weekend. Longo’s was more on the positive side considering his offense put forth one of its best performances of the season, but Bateman’s was more about things that have gone wrong, highlighted by the unit’s poor performance versus the Fighting Irish.

*Saturday night, North Carolina showcased an offense that looked similar to the last two years with how it was able to move the ball, and score points. UNC Coach Mack Brown attributed that success to the improvements they are seeing at center in terms of getting guys healthy. Longo dove further into the center position, and how having guys healthy leads to an improved product on the field.

“It’s tough when there’s a guy in any position that’s not at a hundred percent, it’s difficult,” Longo said. “If you don’t have a valid backup, it’s a problem. At center it gets exacerbated a little bit because he’s the first one to touch the football, he’s making all the calls for the guys up front.

“It’s tough, if you don’t have a center that can execute, to get everything going, and that was probably the biggest reason we struggled up front against Virginia Tech. It stems from the environment, hurting our ability to communicate, and then we’re playing with a center that’s not a hundred percent, you’ve got to find a way to get it done anyway.

“I think we’re getting healthier. Brian Anderson has gotten healthier as the year has gone on. We planned on having him from day one healthy, and that didn’t happen. And then Q, who has done a great job filling his shoes, he has been playing hurt.

“We’ve kind of rotated through those two guys, and I think now we’re getting to a point as we get into the home stretch of this season, where the two of them are as healthy as they have been all year. They both played a bunch, so now they both have a good number of reps under their belt, they’re pretty much as close to a hundred percent as we’ve had them, and I hope that bodes well for us for the remaining four games that we have.”





*UNC was able to get the outside receivers more involved on Saturday with Antoine Green catching a touchdown, along with Justin Olson and J.J. Jones adding a few catches. Longo talked about the keys that allowed for that production to show up in South Bend.

“I’d like to say it’s something overly strategic and schematic on the part of the staff, and take credit for it, but the truth is those guys are getting better,” Longo said. “They’re doing a better job now, they feel a lot better, they got more reps under their belt, been there done that kind of thing for them.

“It’s not the same as some of these young guys at running back, and at receiver particularly, experiencing different situations for the first time, that’s the biggest key. The second is we have done some things schematically to help them. Overall, we are trying to target them a little bit more, and Sam from a throw standpoint is trying to target them, and we are from a play calling standpoint are trying to target them more.

“Antoine Green’s lack of production this year has come from not getting him enough targets, so we’re gonna try and get him more. With the younger receivers it’s been about just developing them, and doing some things schematically to get them open.

“As I said last week, we benefit offensively when we can distribute the ball to everybody, and that was a huge help to us against Notre Dame on Saturday.”





*Bryson Nesbit had arguably his best game in his young career, catching the ball three times for 50 yards against Notre Dame. Longo talked about Nesbit, and if he will continue to see his role increase in the offense.

“Nesbit had probably his largest role in the game against Notre Dame,” Longo said. “It has consistently increased, both in the number of plays that we have on the list when he’s out there, we’re probably comfortable with calling just about anything in the offense now, whereas that wasn’t true in weeks three, four, five.

“Now we’re to a point where he has it down mentally, and we want to take advantage of the athleticism that he has, and the tools that he has. His role will continue, as long as he’s healthy, to expand and grow.

“I would point out at tight end, we got into the season with Garrett Walston, who’s already a proven commodity, and then we’ve gotten an improved Kamari Morales, and now we have Bryson Nesbit, who I think might be overall our best guy out in open space.

“Those three have become a greater component in the offense, and I think that’ll continue to go in that direction.”





*Emery Simmons started off the season as one of the starting outside receivers, but has seen his play time decreasing all the way to him getting zero snaps against Notre Dame. Longo talked about the reason for the reduced role for Simmons.

“The reason Emery didn’t play was that we started with Justin Olson,” Longo said. “We just had this conversation the other day, it really had nothing to do with anything Emery did or didn’t do, he had a good week of practice like he always does. He’s probably one of our most consistent guys from a dependability standpoint.

“Justin Olson was running good routes, and getting open, and producing, and we were in a tight game. The mentality at any position is if things are going well with a certain clientele or personnel out there, we’re gonna roll with it for a little bit.

“It was just a matter of Justin Olson playing well, and not needing to come out for fatigue, or anything like that, so we rolled with him for a little bit, much like we did with Antoine Green. We probably played fewer receivers which was not what we expected to do.

“Played fewer receivers on Saturday than we normally do, but they were playing well, and they were getting the job done, so we stayed with what was working. It really had nothing to do with any lack of performance by Emery. Justin has had some really nice weeks of practice, he’s done a nice job catching the deep ball, and getting open underneath. We went with him first, and he was playing well, and we stayed with it.”

- Noah Strabowski