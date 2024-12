CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media for his final press conference Saturday after the Tar Heels lost to NC State, 35-30, at Kenan Stadium.

Brown spoke briefly about the game, noting the incident on the field after the game ended, and then spent about 14 minutes discussing how the week played out with him being terminated by Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

