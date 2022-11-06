North Carolina moved up some in the national rankings following its 31-28 victory at Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA.

UNC is now No 15 in the AP Top 25 and No. 14 in the Coaches' Top 25.

The Tar Heels trailed 21-17 midway through the third quarter, but took the lead on a Josh Downs touchdown reception, and never trailed again.

Downs caught 15 passes for 166 yards, that score, and 10 first downs. Plus, quarterback Drake Maye completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 293 yards, two scores, and no interceptions, and he ran the ball 16 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.