News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-09 23:15:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Peay's View: Four Thoughts About The Tar Heels

THI's Brandon Peay takes a look at four areas of the Tar Heels he's pulled out for this week's piece.
THI's Brandon Peay takes a look at four areas of the Tar Heels he's pulled out for this week's piece. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Brandon Peay
Tar Heel Illustrated

**************************************************************************************

Try TarHeelIllustrated.com for FREE for 30 days!!! - Promociode: TARHEELS23

***************************************************************************************

Nine games into North Carolina's season, its defense has been regularly criticized for its performance. In the first four matchups of the year, it appeared the unit was worse than the season before, which prompted the termination of Jay Bateman.

However, while this group has had some historically bad stretches, one critical difference is that this unit and the 2021 rendition. However, while this group has had some historically bad stretches, one critical difference is between this unit and the 2021 rendition is its worst overall games came early in the season as opposed to the end.

So, how exactly is Gene Chizik's group now different from non-ACC opponents?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}