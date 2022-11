It's hard to believe, but the 2022-23 basketball season is upon us. The North Carolina Tar Heels kick off regular season action Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.

High school play is also cranking up among the top programs who play national schedules. A couple of players of interest among Tar Heel Nation have already gotten in some time on the hardwood.

College coaches are also still allowed to go on the road and watch recruits. The Tar Heel staff has taken full advantage, and were in Charlotte over the weekend to check out a highly talented underclassman.