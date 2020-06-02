THI’s series looking at class of 2021 basketball prospects either offered or targeted by North Carolina continues as our Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson and AJ to discuss Caleb Houstan.

Now, Houstan is currently in the class of 2022, but it’s likely the 17-year-old will reclassify, so we’re including him in this series.

First, we ran Jackson’s snapshot written piece on Houstan and now we follow up with a podcast. Jackson has seen Houstan in person and has some interesting comments about one of the top point guards in the nation.

At 6-foot-8, Houstan is rated the No. 5 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 and would be highly ranked in 2021 if he does reclassify.