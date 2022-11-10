Top-ranked North Carolina returns to action Friday night as the Tar Heels welcome College of Charleston to the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip (RSN affiliates).

The Cougars enter having won their opener, 85-78, at home over Chattanooga. CofC was 19-for-33 inside the arc, while shooting 9-for-29 outside it. It was also attempted 27 free throws in the game.

Carolina beat UNC-Wilmington, 69-56, at the Smith Center, though the Tar heels were outrebounded 37-32, including 16-7 on the offensive glass.

Both teams are 1-0 entering the contest.

Here are our picks: