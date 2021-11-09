Staff Pix: Loyola (MD) at UNC

The Hubert Davis era formally launches Tuesday night when North Carolina hosts Loyola (MD) at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

Carolina returns four starters from last year’s 18-11 team that lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, plus the Tar Heels brought in starters from Marquette (Dawson Garcia) and Oklahoma (Brady Manek), and another rotation player from Virginia (Justin McKoy).



