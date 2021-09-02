Staff Pix: UNC-Virginia Tech

North Carolina opens the 2021 football season with a trip to Blacksburg, VA, to take on Virginia Tech on Friday night at 6 pm.

The No. 10 Tar Heels begin their quest to what they hope is a season in which they contend for an ACC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff with quarterback Sam Howell also contending for the Heisman Trophy.

That begins at rowdy Lane Stadium, where UNC has won just twice since the Hokies joined the ACC 17 years ago.

Carolina finished last season 8-4 and ranked No. 13 in the CFP poll and after losing to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl. Virginia Tech was 5-6 overall, and 5-5 in the ACC.

The game will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks:



