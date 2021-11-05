Staff Pix: Wake At UNC

North Carolina returns home Saturday to face ACC foe Wake Forest in a game that won’t count in the ACC standings. Kickoff is set for noon and it will air on ABC.

The schools scheduled a home-and-home series so they could play more often. Wake and UNC met annually for decades until the ACC split into two divisions, and with NC State being the Tar Heels’ crossover opponent, the Demon Deacons are rarely on the schedule.

Wake comes in 8-0 and ranked No. 10 in the nation, while UNC is 4-4 and coming off a 44-34 loss at now-No. 8 Notre Dame.

Here are our picks: