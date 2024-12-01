Tar Heels Fueled by 'Unacceptable' Hit on Rucker

CHAPEL HILL – Kaimon Rucker’s day didn’t last long in North Carolina’s rivalry game with NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Just 5:31 into the contest and the Wolfpack in possession at UNC’s 31-yard-line, State ran a reverse with a pass alternative. Safety Will Hardy and linebacker Amare Campbell snuffed out the play and K.C. Concepcion was sacked for a loss of seven yards.

That play went wide right near NC State’s sideline. However, on the other end of the field near UNC’s bench, Wolfpack right guard Timothy McKay went low taking out Rucker’s left knee. Rucker, one of Carolina’s top defenders, was on the ground for close to five minutes before being helped to the tunnel and the team’s locker room in what eventually was a 35-30 Wolfpack victory.

UNC has x-ray machines in the facility, so Rucker had it looked over and could not return.

“At the end of the day, my opinion does not matter what I feel about that,” Rucker said after the game. "But I did see the video. It was just one of those plays where he rolled up on my leg.

“It’s football, you’re going to get hurt. Some of it is acute, some of it major, and fortunately mine, it was best-case scenario from the way that it looked.”

On the surface, the play appeared unnecessary and certainly riled up several Tar Heels. Defensive linemen Des Evans and Jahvaree Ritzie were yelling at the State bench and pointing, slowing walking in that direction. Rush linebacker Malaki Hamrick joined in.

The officials intervened, but the chippiness continued leading to another incident moments later in which the officials called personal fouls on both teams charging each player on the field even though just two players technically scuffled.

“It was mentioned, 100 percent,” UNC quarterback Jacolby Criswell said about the unfortunate play getting the Tar Heels’ attention. “I didn’t see the play, but it was mentioned, and when we heard it, we knew that’s just unacceptable.”

Rucker said he suffered a fractured fibula and wasn’t sure if surgery is necessary. That will be determined fairly soon.