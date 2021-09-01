THE PREVIEW PODCAST: UNC vs. Virginia Tech

************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s season-opening game at Virginia Tech that kicks off Friday evening at 6 pm.

AJ & Jacob discuss the Hokies, the problems they can cause the Tar Heels, what UNC must do to win, and other aspects of the game within the game.

UNC is ranked No. 9 in the Coaches’ poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press poll after finishing last season 8-4 and ranked No. 13 in the CFP poll. The Tar Heels also played in the Orange Bowl. Virginia Tech was 5-6 a year ago, including 5-5 in the ACC. The Hokies are currently unranked.

