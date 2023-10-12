CHAPEL HILL – Tez is back, and he’s in the game plan this week for North Carolina.

Tez Walker that is, who until last Saturday, was the most popular UNC football player to have never played a down for the Tar Heels. He was in for 54 snaps in the Tar Heels’ 40-7 romp over Syracuse. But Walker wasn’t really part of the plan.

He found out Thursday afternoon that the NCAA had finally cleared him for immediate eligibility after a long, highly publicized battle between UNC and the governing body over athletics. So, other than getting a crash course with wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway some on Thursday and then Friday, Walker was about as raw as can be against the Orange.

“Poor Lonnie and I said, ‘Now what do we do with him?’ He hadn’t practiced for three weeks,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday, relaying his words with Galloway after getting the news Walker could play.

He didn’t enter the game until UNC’s 18th offensive play, which came with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter. Carolina quarterback Drake Maye scrambled for a three-yard gain. Five plays later, Maye hit Walker for a six-yard gain, much to the delight of the 50,500 fans in attendance.

In all, Walker caught six passes for 43 yards. And it was more than enough given the circumstances.

“He played a lot,” Brown said. “He messed a few things up because he wasn’t practicing, but this week we’ll get him in the rotation.”

Waker is firmly in the rotation now, as the No. 12 Tar Heels prepare to host No. 25 Miami on Saturday night. The 7:30 PM kickoff will air on ABC, so the nation will get a healthy look at what people inside the program say is by far the team’s best receiving weapon.