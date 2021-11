THI Basketball Central: Loyola (MD)

************************************************************************************* THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now! Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo code HUBERT21 ******************************************************************************************



LOYOLA (MD) - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Carolina 64 Loyola (MD) 47 (12/31/1947) Streak: Carolina has won the only meeting.



LOYOLA GREYHOUNDS (0-0, 0-0)

Head Coach: Tavaras Hardy (32-39 at LUM/overall) Conference: Patriot League

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #189 ESPN BPI, #256 Sagarin, #286 KenPom Strength of Schedule: N/A Strength of Record: N/A 20-21 Offense (Per Game): 72.1 points, 46.5 FG%, 30.6 3-pt FG%, 60.4 FT%, 37.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 14.4 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 6.8 steals, 3.2 blocks 20-21 Opponents (Per Game): 70.9 points, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3-pt FG%, 72.6 FT%, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.8 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 8.1 steals, 3.0 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS #2 Jaylen Andrews, G, 6-4, 186, Sr. (35.1 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.2 apg)

#25 Kenneth Jones, 6-0, 187, Sr. (21.0 mpg, 5.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)

#12 Cam Spencer, G, 6-4, 207, Jr. (25.6 mpg, 10.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.0 apg)

#10 Golden Dike, F, 6-10, 248, Jr. (25.6 mpg, 7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.2 apg)

#11 Milos Ilic, F, 6-10, 230, Fr. (First Season)



NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (0-0, 0-0)

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (0-0 at UNC/overall) Rankings: #19 AP, #20 Coaches, #26 ESPN BPI, #28 Sagarin, #40 KenPom Strength of Schedule: N/A

Strength of Record: N/A 20-21 Offense (Per Game): 75.2 points, 43.9 FG%, 31.8 3-pt FG%, 66.8 FT%, 42.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 14.6 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 7.0 steals, 4.7 blocks 20-21 Opponents (Per Game): 69.9 points, 42.4 FG%, 35.0 3-pt FG%, 69.7 FT%, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.7 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 8.5 steals, 4.6 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS (2020-21 Stats)

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, So. (27.7 mpg, 10.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.6 apg) #4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, So. (22.3 mpg, 8.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.9 apg) #24 Kerwin Walton, G, 6-5, 210, So. (21.0 mpg, 8.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.8 apg) #5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, So. (22.7 mpg, 12.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 0.8 apg) #1 Dawson Garcia, F, 6-11, 235, So. (29.7 mpg, 13.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.8 apg) *Garcia's 2020-21 stats while playing at Marquette*

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 11/6/21*

NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA