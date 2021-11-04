THI Podcast: In-Depth On Hubert Davis Ahead Of UNC's Season Opener

*************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting, analyst, and longtime AAU, college, and high school coach David Sisk discuss first-year North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis as he heads into his inaugural campaign leading the Tar Heels.

AJ & David hit on expectations for Davis, how he may evolve, the patience fans will need to show, his relationship with players and how they may play hard for him at all times, and other things regarding the UNC coach.

The Tar Heels open the season Nov. 9 at home versus Loyola (MD).

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



