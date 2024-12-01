THI Podcast: Inside Takes From Mack Brown's Final Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – The final press conference of the Mack Brown era at North Carolina took place following the Tar Heels’ 35-30 loss to NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Almost all of Brown’s comments were about being fired earlier in the week by UNC, telling the players, differences he had with Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, and more.

And in this special THI podcast, Jacob and AJ discuss the presser, Brown’s words, and offer some inside information on the week and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

