THI Podcast: Is UNC A Legitimate CFP Playoff Contender?

************************************************************************************

THI Special Promo: 60 Days FREE (offer good through Friday)

************************************************************************************





THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones take a look at North Carolina’s football schedule and discuss whether or not the Tar Heels can and will contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

No. 10 UNC opens the season Friday at Virginia Tech, and is considered a candidate to challenge Clemson in the ACC and make a major push for the CFP. Carolina can make the CFP, as AJ & Jacob say, but is it too much too soon?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



