THI Podcast: Justin McKoy | UNC Basketball Preview Series

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk continue previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discuss individual Tar Heels on separate podcasts, and in this episode they talk about forward Justin McKoy.

The 6-foot-8 McKoy spent the last two seasons at Virginia where he played in 31 games and last season averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest, starting four times for the Wahoos.

AJ and David discuss what UNC looks to get from McKoy, how he can help the Tar Heels, his diversity, energy, and toughness.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

*************************************************************************************

THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!

Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo cide HUBERT21

******************************************************************************************