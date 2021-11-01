THI Podcast: Leaky Black | UNC Basketball Preview Series

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk continue previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discuss individual Tar Heels on separate podcasts, and in this episode they talk about senior wing Leaky Black.

Black has started at four different positions over the last two seasons, averaging more than 28 minutes per contest. But he has mainly played the three spot for the Tar Heels, so AJ & David explore what might be Black’s role this season, if he will start for a third consecutive year, and if he comes off the bench, what will he add to the team.

Black’s season-high scoring averaged came when he was a sophomore at 6.5 points, he also averaged 5.0 rebounds that year and 2.6 assists. His averages last winter were just a tad below in each department.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

