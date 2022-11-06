**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner, basketball analyst David Sisk, and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss top-ranked North Carolina as the Tar Heels are about to begin their 2022-23 season.

The trio dives into Hubert Davis going into his second year, how the returning starters can be better, who among the returning reserves will step up, and what freshmen will help. How will the Tar Heels defend this season? How will Pete Nance and Armando Bacot play off of each other? And will UNC win the national championship? And so much more!

Carolina begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

