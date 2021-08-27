THI Podcast: Season Preview | UNC's Defense

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into North Carolina’s defense as the Tar Heels are a week away from opening their football season.

AJ & Jacob discuss each part of the offense, focusing a lot on the WR and RB rooms, who will step up, who might step up, if the OL will take its collective game to the next level, Sam Howell and much more

The Tar Heels open the season Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech and, as always, THI will be there because we go wherever the Tar Heels go.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



