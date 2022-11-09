**************************************************************************************

The Football Show is brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.

**************************************************************************************

With the No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels heading to Wake Forest on Saturday with an opportunity to capture the ACC Coastal Division title and win their sixth consecutive road game, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back to discuss that and more in this week’s Football Show.

Carolina goes to Wake with an 8-1 record, including 5-0 in the ACC, and the Heels have won five consecutive games overall.

The Demon Deacons are 6-3 overall, 2-3 in the ACC, and have lost their last two contests.

Jacob & AJ preview the game, hit on UNC’s defense, running back Elijah Green, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Try TarHeelIllustrated.com for FREE for 30 days!!! - Promociode: TARHEELS23

***************************************************************************************



