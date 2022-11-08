**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some noteworthy elements from No. 1 North Carolina’s 69-56 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used a 15-4 run to close the first half and take an 11-point lead, and never led by more than 16 points.

Carolina shot 45.8 percent from the floor and converted only two 3-pointers, while UNCW shot 29.3 percent but outrebounded UNC by five, including 16-7 on the offensive glass.

This was the season-opener for both teams.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.