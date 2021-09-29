THI TV: All Access UNC Basketball Practice

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand Wednesday at North Carolina’s basketball practice and shot the following video of the Tar Heels.

Fans can watch first-year UNC Coach Hubert Davis, his assistants, new Tar Heels (via the transfer portal) Dawson Garcia, Justin McKoy, and Brady Manek. Plus the many returning Heels such as Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton, and the others.

Only the first 20 minutes of practice following stretching were available for us to shoot, but we were allowed to watch the entire practice. You can check out our in-depth observations right here, which is posted on our premium message board.

In addition, you can see and hear what Jacob & AJ had to say about watching the two-hour practice by clicking here.

*Video shot, edited, and produced by Jacob Turner.

