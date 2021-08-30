THI TV: Howell On Noise At V.T., Excitement, & His Emotions

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell met with the media Monday morning following the Tar Heels’ practice as they continue preparing for their season-opener Friday at Virginia Tech.

Howell discussed the team’s excitement as the season nears, dealing with the noise at Lane Stadium, overall readiness and much more. Above is video of Howell’s Q&A session and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Nobody really played before much of a crowd last season, so it’s been two years since any players performed in front of loud, raucous stadiums, so how has Howell prepared with his team as the one who has to communicate with them on the field?

“We’ve been playing a lot of loud music and stuff in practice trying to simulate it," Howell said. "But honestly, you can’t really simulate it. We played up there two years ago and it’s hard to hear. But really, from my communication standpoint, usually we’re not just stand there in my stance and make calls; now you have to walk up to the line, make sure everybody’s hearing you, say it a couple more times than you really want to. You just really have to take that extra step to make sure everyone’s on the same page.”





*It helps that the Tar Heels are very experienced up front on the offensive line, with four linemen that actually started two years ago and have played extensive snaps in Lane Stadium, plus running back Ty Chandler has been in zoo-like atmospheres in the SEC.

“It helps big time," Howell said. "It’s a lot easier when people aren’t going there for the first time because they know what it’s like, they’re not just hearing it from other people about what it’s like. Because, you really don’t know until you experience it for yourself, and luckily for us we have a lot of experience up front. All five of those guys were at that game. I feel really good about our experience, our maturity up front, so I don’t think communication is going to be a problem for us.”





*The Hokies went through last season without defensive coordinator Bud Foster for the first time in a quarter century and had some hiccups at times, including surrendering 56 points to the Tar Heels in Carolina's 11-point victory in Chapel Hill last October. So what has Howell seen on film and in studying what Virginia Tech will be like Friday night?

“The multiplicity they have on the defensive side of the ball," he said. "They can do a lot of different things. They have the ability to mix up their looks and bring a lot of pressure. So, we have to be prepared for all that. They have some really talented players, a couple of transfers in. We know we’re going to get their best on Friday night, and we’ve got to be ready for it.”





*Ty Chandler came over from Tennessee for his super senior season at Carolina, and brings a lot of experience and production to the backfield, which lost Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. At Tennessee, Chandler ran for 456 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries while catching 16 passes for 111 yards last season.

He left UT fifth all-time in all-purpose yards totaling 2,046 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry), 465 receiving yards (10.1 yards per catch), and added 780 yards in kickoff returns. So, what as Howell seen from Chandler since the former Volunteer arrived last January?

“Ty’s done an awesome job," Howell said. "Ever since he got here, I saw day one when he got here, he’s one of the hardest he’s one of the hardest working guys I’ve been around. He’s always begging me to get into the film room with him and watch more film. He really wants to have a great understanding of what we’re doing, not just his job, he wants to know everybody’s job.

“He’s a true student of the game. He works harder than anyone on the team. I’m just super excited to have Ty back there with me and I'm super excited for him to go out there and show people what he's got."





*What are Howell’s emotions as the game gets closer? This is his last opener at UNC barring the unforeseen, as he will be off to the NFL after this season. So with him as a major Heisman candidate and all he can personally accomplish this season, where is he mentally as the trip to Blacksburg nears?

“I think from a personal standpoint and a team standpoint we’re just excited to get out there. It’s been a long offseason, and we’re just ready to play. We’ve been going against the same people every single day seven, eight months, so we’re just excited to go out there and hit somebody else.

“From a personal standpoint, I try not to think about it like that. As soon as you start worrying about all that other stuff, it adds pressure, and I don’t like to do that. I just try to take it one day at a time, try to make sure I’m doing everything I can to make sure I put my team in the best position to win the game. That’s the way I look at it every single week.”