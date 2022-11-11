CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 1 in the country, were led by Armando Bacot with 28 points. Caleb Love scored 25 points. Leaky Black and RJ Davis we’re also in double figures with 15 and 11 points.

UNC improves to 2-0 overall while the Cougars fall 1-1overall.

Here is what Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Pete Nance, and Leaky Black had to say about the game.



