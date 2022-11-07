CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated UNCW 69-56 in their season-opener on Monday night in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 1 in the country, were led by Caleb Love and RJ Davis who scored 17 points each. Armando Bacot added 16 points and 9 rebounds.

UNC improves to 1-0 overall while the Seahawks fall 0-1 overall.

Here is what Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Seth Trimble, Pete Nance, and Leaky Black had to say about the game.



