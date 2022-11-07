News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-07 23:39:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI TV: Locker Room Report: UNC Beats UNCW

RJ Davis scored 17 points in the Tar Heels' win over UNCW. (Kevin Roy)
RJ Davis scored 17 points in the Tar Heels' win over UNCW. (Kevin Roy)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated UNCW 69-56 in their season-opener on Monday night in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 1 in the country, were led by Caleb Love and RJ Davis who scored 17 points each. Armando Bacot added 16 points and 9 rebounds.

UNC improves to 1-0 overall while the Seahawks fall 0-1 overall.

Here is what Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Seth Trimble, Pete Nance, and Leaky Black had to say about the game.


