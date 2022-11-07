THI TV: Locker Room Report: UNC Beats UNCW
**************************************************************************************
Try TarHeelIllustrated.com for FREE for 30 days!!! - Promocode: TARHEELS23
***************************************************************************************
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated UNCW 69-56 in their season-opener on Monday night in the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 1 in the country, were led by Caleb Love and RJ Davis who scored 17 points each. Armando Bacot added 16 points and 9 rebounds.
UNC improves to 1-0 overall while the Seahawks fall 0-1 overall.
Here is what Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Seth Trimble, Pete Nance, and Leaky Black had to say about the game.