THI TV: UNC Basketball ISO Series | Kerwin Walton

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC rising sophomore guard Kerwin Walton as we cap off a week in which THI dove deep into Walton’s game with two written items and this podcast.

At 6-foot-4, Walton averaged 8.2 points per game shooting 44.4 percent overall from the floor, including 42 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 turnovers, with 15 steals, and five blocked shots. He averaged 21 minutes per game, as well.

Jacob & AJ discuss what he did this past season, what must improve going into next season, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.







