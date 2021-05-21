THI TV: UNC Basketball ISO Series | RJ Davis

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC rising sophomore guard RJ Davis as we cap off a week in which THI dove deep into Davis’ game with two written items and this podcast.

At 6 feet, Davis finished fifth on the team averaging 8.4 points per contest. He shot 35 percent from the floor, including 32-for-99 (32.3 percent) from three-point range. At 6-feet, Davis averaged 2.3 rebounds per game along with 1.9 assists, 1.9 turnovers, he had 19 steals, three blocks, and was 55-for-67 (82.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Davis started 10 of the 29 games he played, averaging 22.3 minutes per outing.

Jacob & AJ discuss what he did this past season, what must improve going into next season, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




