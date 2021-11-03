THI TV: Wake-UNC Preview

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones are back for this week’s preview pod and dive deep into North Carolina’s problems on defense while looking ahead to the Tar Heels’ game at home Saturday versus No. 9 Wake Forest.

Jacob & AJ offer and honest take on the issues plaguing UNC’s defense while addressing the enormous challenge it faces trying to stop one of the nation’s top offenses this weekend.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 while the Tar Heels are 4-4. This game will not count in the ACC standings, as it is technically a nonconference game. Since the schools are in different divisions within the ACC and are not locked into playing each other annually like Wake is with Duke and UNC is with NC State, they scheduled a home-and-home series outside of league play so they could face each other more often.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

